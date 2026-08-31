The return of Philadelphia Cycling Classic was a dream for cyclists: "We can keep these pro races coming back"

Cyclists took over the streets of the city on Sunday for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. The 14.4-mile course was built to test every kind of rider — from the steep climb of The Manayunk Wall to the fast run back toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

On the streets, fans like Michael Albany gathered to take in the sights and sounds of what it looked like watching the finish line.

"It's kind of a cyclist's dream because you have everything you want in one place," Albany said.

Albany is also part of the Major Taylor Cycling Club, which gathered more than 100 riding enthusiasts this weekend to celebrate.

"Everybody is friendly with everybody else; we all have cycling in common," Albany said. "We want to make sure everyone is safe."

For many like Logan and Ingrid Axelson, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic was all about family.

"It was so cool, everybody was out having fun," Logan Axelson said. "There was a little kids course, where there were kids running around."

Meanwhile, local businesses, including Kite & Key near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, were cashing in on the extra people in the city.

"We get insanely good crowds for the races and people coming after. We have a really good breakfast sandwich, so mostly people come for that," Olivia McCormick, of Kite & Key, said.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returned to the city for the first time in 10 years. For those who came out, they said they hope they don't have to wait another decade to watch it again.

"This was a great opportunity to show our son how well Philly turns out for cycling," said Hillary MacBain, who is from South Philly.

MacBain was at the event in 2016. She took 2-year-old Maurice to watch Sunday for the first time, and she's optimistic it will be the first of many they can share together.

"I hope that this showed that there is hopefully a positive economic benefit to having this in town and getting people into the city on a weekend. That's enough incentive that we can keep these pro races coming back," MacBain said.

Chiara Consonni (CANYON/SRAM) won the women's race, and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) took the win in the men's race in the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.