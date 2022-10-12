Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver suspected of driving under the influence is accused of causing a serious crash in Kensington. It happened around midnight along the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday.
Police say the driver struck several parked cars, injuring a woman who was getting things out of her vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.
