Crime

Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver suspected of driving under the influence is accused of causing a serious crash in Kensington. It happened around midnight along the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say the driver struck several parked cars, injuring a woman who was getting things out of her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 7:36 AM

