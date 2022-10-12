Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington

Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington

Woman injured by person accused of DUI in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver suspected of driving under the influence is accused of causing a serious crash in Kensington. It happened around midnight along the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say the driver struck several parked cars, injuring a woman who was getting things out of her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.