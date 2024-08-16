Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – P!NK, Hootie & the Blowfish, Philadelphia Folk Festival, more

Advocates call for bike safety; NEXT Weather Alert issued for Sunday | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to "Raise Your Glass," Philly, because the weekend is here! The Philadelphia area is filled with star-studded performances by musical legends like P!NK, Boyz II Men, Hootie & the Blowfish and Dierks Bentley all happening this weekend.

Are you in the mood for a different kind of live performance? Check out the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Philadelphia Caribbean Festival, or the Festival of India.

Are you looking for something with some humor? Maybe The Toast's swirly summer live podcast show or Iliza Shlesinger's standup spectacular is just what you need.

Check out all those events and more as we break down what's going on in the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour



Hootie & the Blowfish is bringing their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour to Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavillion this Friday night. This classic rock band will be joined by Collective Soul and Edward McCain. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets to see Hootie & the Blowfish start at $35.30.

Boyz II Men

Philly legends Boyz II Men are back again, doing a little east coast swing in Atlantic City. The iconic boy band is set to perform Friday night at the Borgata Hotel & Casino. The show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start as low as $83.

Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold

A night at an outdoor Dierks Bentley concert is sure to make you feel like "Gold." Country superstar Dierks Bentley is coming to Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavillion Center this Saturday night and is sure to rock the Garden State.

Bentley will be joined by country stars Chase Rice and the Randy Rogers Band. Tickets to see the Gravel and Gold tour start at $35.30.

P!NK at the Linc

Everyone knows summer is the season for carnivals and lucky for us, the best one of the year will be in Philadelphia this Sunday. For one night only, P!NK will be rocking it out at the Linc in South Philadelphia. This pop legend is bringing her Summer Carnival 2024 tour to Lincoln Financial Field, featuring special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp! Tickets to see this high-flying show live start at $29.95.

Phillies vs. Nationals Series



The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off a four-game home series against the Washington Nationals with an electrifying 13-3 win Thursday night.

After being in a major slump since the All-Star break, the Phillies are looking to make a statement here in South Philly.

It's alumni weekend at Citizens Bank Park. Carlos Ruiz, one of the franchise's best catchers, will be honored before Friday night's game. On Saturday, the Phillies will posthumously induct David Montgomery into their Wall of Fame.

First pitch Friday is at 6:40 p.m. and Saturday's game starts a little earlier at 6:05 p.m. Sunday's afternoon game will begin at 1:35 p.m. Tickets to Friday night's game start at $26.

Philadelphia Folk Festival

Celebrating 61 years of history and headlined by John Oates, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back this weekend. Over 60 performers will perform on the event's seven stages.

This event is a camper's delight with the perk of early access to the campsites and a campers-only live show on the Camp Stage to kick off the start of the festival. Of course, the festival wouldn't be completed without various food and craft vendors too!

Get ready to get your folk on at Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, all weekend long. Still not convinced? Try listening to the festival's playlist on Spotify, highlighting the three-day event's long list of performers.

Performances run from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices vary depending on a guest's age and the day they want to attend.

Dog Day of Summer in Manayunk

The dog days aren't over yet! It's time for you and your furry friend to hit the town because this Saturday is Manayunk's sixth annual Dog Day of Summer!

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., it will be a "pawsome" party filled with fun for both canines and humans. Embark on an adventure with your dog at one of the many activities like the Puppy Park & Agility Course, Peanut Butter Puppy Paint, or even get a canine caricature made!

Treat yourself and your pup to a day of fun. Check out the Dog Day of Summer's full itinerary online.

The Women's Film Festival

Film fans, unite! The Women's Film Festival is back for another year running from now through Sunday, Aug. 25. The Women's Film Festival is the perfect opportunity to enrich yourself with creative expression created by women storytellers to uplift the community. Witness the art and stories of women in film and the entertainment industry all weekend long.

Tickets can be bought individually, or you can score a seat at every screening with an all-access badge, which also grants you access to panels and workshops at this year's festival.

Festival of India at Cherry Street Pier

Cherry Street Pier will host two free and vibrant cultural celebrations this weekend as part of the PECO Multicultural Series. On Saturday, from 2 to 8 p.m., the Festival of India will celebrate India's Independence Day. The event will showcase a wide range of activities, Bollywood-inspired performances, henna tattoos and traditional Indian shopping. Attendees can also enjoy various Indian cuisines.

Philadelphia Caribbean Festival

Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival will take place at Cherry Street and Race Street Piers. This festival will feature traditional Caribbean music, including reggae, soca and steel band music. Children can participate in the Caribbean Children's Village, which will have face painting, bead-making and various games. There will also be performances by artists like Kenny Sykes, WeUnited Band and the Philly PanStars steel drum band.

Iliza Shlesinger: The Get Ready Tour

Get ready for a night of comedy gold this Saturday in Atlantic City because Iliza Shlesinger is coming to town! Known for her hilarious standup bits, Shlesinger's resume boasts six comedy specials: "War Paint," "Freezing Hot," "Unveiled," "Confirmed Kills," "Elder Millenial" and "Hot Forever."

Catch Shlesinger's "The Get Ready Tour" at Ovation Hall inside Oceans Casino Resort on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

The Toast live at Borgata

Calling all summer swirlies! The Toast podcast is taking a break from their Hamptons adventures and heading to AC's Borgata Hotel & Casino for a night of summertime fun with their favorite swirlies. Tickets to see Jackie and Claudia Oshry this Saturday at 8 p.m. start at $59.