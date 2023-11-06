Hootie & the Blowfish coming to New Jersey with other 90s favorites

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Hootie & the Blowfish will "Only Wanna Be with You" next August in Camden, New Jersey.

The Grammy Award-winning pop rock band will bring its "Summer Camp With Trucks Tour" to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Aug. 16, 2024. The tour will also feature fellow 90s music favorites Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

"Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View' did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans," Lead guitarist and founding member Mark Bryan said in a news release. "Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that's exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can't wait for you to join us."

Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim Sonefeld founded the band when they were students at the University of South Carolina in 1986. The band was widely popular in the 1990s and is known for songs such as "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Let Her Cry."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. The band said its e-newsletter subscribers will have access to a presale from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. Citi card members will also have a presale during the same time period.

Hootie & the Blowfish will also play at Hersheypark Stadium on June 28.

The tour will hit 43 cities across the United States and Canada. It's the band's first tour since 2019.