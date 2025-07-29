Philadelphia City Rowing is in its final learn-to-row camp session of the summer amid heat wave

Outdoor summer camps are finding ways to beat the heat on Tuesday as temperatures neared the triple digits.

Philadelphia City Rowing is in its final learn-to-row camp session of the summer.

"It's a commitment. People come for the rowing, but stay for the friendships they make," George Rowley, director of programs and summer camp manager for Philadelphia City Rowing, said.

That means even when the temperatures climb towards the triple digits. Campers and staff are staying hydrated with access to cold water, refillable water bottles, shade and even a sprinkler.

"This is an eight-person boat, and if one person is missing, that boat can't go out there on the water. It's really about not letting down the teammates and not letting down their friends," Rowley said.

The free program, open to middle and high schoolers enrolled in charter or public city schools, teaches the ins and outs of rowing along the banks of the Schuylkill River.

"I'm still here, rain or shine or even if it's snowing and stuff still needs to get done — I'm here," Myi Harte, boatyard manager and varsity coach, said.

While there's certainly no snow in the forecast for the Delaware Valley any time soon, water bottles and sunblock could be spotted on the dock.

"When it's really hot outside, the only thing in my head is how is the quickest we can get on the water and get inside? 'Cause being out on the water is a lot different than being on land," Harte said.

Getting out on the Schuylkill is soon to come. On Day 2, the 65 campers are still learning the basics.

"I made a whole bunch of new friends and it's really fun here, even though it's hot," camper Noah Macedo said.

Macedo is looking forward to being out on the water.

"Maybe when you're rowing, you go a bit faster and you get a little bit of breeze," Macedo said with a smile.