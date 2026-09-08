Philadelphia police commissioner calls Labor Day weekend teen takeovers in Center City "disturbing"

After crowds of minors gathered at City Hall for two straight days on Labor Day weekend, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he'll meet with partners to discuss a "comprehensive approach" to the meetups that have gone viral on social media.

"We owe it to the overwhelming majority of young people who want to do the right thing — and to everyone who lives, works and visits Philadelphia — to make sure a small number don't dictate what our city looks like," Bethel said in a statement Tuesday.

"This past Labor Day weekend was, by almost every measure, one of the most peaceful we've had in years," he added. "That makes the behavior we saw from some young people especially disturbing. These teen takeovers aren't just a Center City problem — they're an issue across Philadelphia and in cities nationwide."

For back-to-back nights, groups of young people swarmed streets and public spaces around City Hall.

Philadelphia police struggled to contain unruly crowds Sunday night, as videos show chaos near City Hall.

The teen gatherings at Philadelphia City Hall ended in arrests, and nearly two dozen citations for disorderly conduct were issued. CBS News Philadelphia

Police increased controls Monday night on Labor Day. Police sources said "recon" on social media kept them ahead, but the night still ended in arrests.

Arrests were made for robbery, firearms violations and the assault of a police officer, police said, and nearly two dozen citations for disorderly conduct were issued.

"Despite a strong police presence and intelligence efforts to prevent these gatherings, we saw young people — some who appeared barely 10 years old — fighting, gridlocking traffic and creating disorder that escalated to a sergeant being assaulted," Bethel said in a statement. "Young people can enjoy their city without taking over the streets. This is not simply a 'kids have nothing to do' problem. There are positive things for young people to do, and some are making a deliberate choice to create chaos."

Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said he was encouraged by the department's preemptive strategy while balancing the right to gather.

"When we see that chatter on social media, to be able to get to those locations and disperse crowds before they get to one place," Squilla said.

Shatia Lucas has been frustrated by the videos showing the crowds of teens near City Hall. She said it shows a lack of activities for young people, and adds to tough conversations about staying safe.

"My son is 9, and he's just learning how to catch the bus, and I had to teach him that if someone takes your book bag, let them have it," Lucas said. "If someone asks for your phone, let them have your phone. Someone wants sneakers, give them your sneakers. But it's sad to have to tell your 9-year-old that."

Brian Scanlon said videos he's watched show things starting out peacefully and then getting out of control.

"The thing is, they're always trying to outdo each other," he said.

Lucas thinks consequences will crash future parties and meetups.

"They need to really be locking them up ... they need to be real consequences," Lucas said.

Bethel said in a statement that if anyone in Philadelphia damages property, assaults people, or attacks officers, they should expect to be arrested.

"We are not going to allow a small group of people to create chaos without consequences," Bethel said in a statement. "We will continue putting resources where they're needed, holding people accountable for crimes and keeping our approach to young people focused on both accountability and intervention."