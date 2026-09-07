Arrests made after teens gather outside Philadelphia City Hall for second straight night

Massive crowds of young people gathered outside City Hall in Center City Monday for the second straight night.

But Philadelphia police increased their patrols after several people were arrested Sunday when the crowd became unruly. Police said three arrests were made Sunday and that seven people were cited for disorderly conduct.

Even though Philadelphia police increased their presence Monday, large groups of teens still gathered at Dilworth Park on Labor Day. The gathering ended in arrests, but the exact number was not immediately available.

Marki Levere, who lives in the city, said she has no problem with the teens meeting up, but "to be causing a ruckus and tearing up the city is unacceptable."

People who frequent the City Hall area said they immediately noticed the large police presence, and it made them feel safer.

"The police presence is welcomed and recognized and needs to be recognized, and they need to recognize the presence," said Brian Floyd, who lives in the city.

"I think the police presence is probably good to let them know that, 'Hey, we're not going to accept you guys coming in and tearing up the city,' and to keep residents safe," Levere said.

While these meetups are nothing new to police — people hope it will end.

"They are just meeting to go anywhere," Floyd said. "They want to be seen and want to be known. We have to get places for them to meet and socialize. Once we get them, I believe that will help out."