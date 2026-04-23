"ICE Out" legislation passed by Philadelphia City Council

Philadelphia City Council has passed a series of bills that will limit how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates in the city.

The seven "ICE Out" bills were read in front of a boisterous crowd in the city council chamber Thursday, who held up signs and chanted as each was approved.

The legislation was introduced earlier this year by Councilmembers Rue Landau, a Democrat, and Kendra Brooks, of the Working Families Party. "With this ICE out legislation, we are doing everything in our city's power to limit ICE activity in Philadelphia and get ICE out of our city," Brooks said in February.

The measures included in the bill package would:

Ban ICE agents from concealing their identifies or wearing face coverings

Make city property off limits for ICE activity

Limit Philadelphia Police Department collaboration with ICE through 287(g) contracts

Put restrictions on how the city can collect and use information and data related to citizenship and immigration status

Strengthen protections against discrimination based on citizenship and immigration status

The bills now go to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who could sign them into law, veto the legislation or let them become law without her signature.

Following the legislation's preliminary approval earlier this month, sources told CBS News Philadelphia that some parts of the proposed laws are on shaky legal ground and lawsuits could be expected.

"When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with us, we must have a more visible presence so we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities," ICE previously said in a statement. "The vilification of ICE must stop."

This is a developing story and will be updated.