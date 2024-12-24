Chilly but dry Christmas Day in Philadelphia region, morning ice possible on the roads

Skies will remain partly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures drop back below freezing into early Christmas morning. After some melting, we will see some refreezing, which could produce some patchy black ice early Christmas morning.

If your plans take you out on the roads Wednesday morning, be cautious and aware of some icy spots.

CBS News Philadelphia

Christmas Day itself will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures once again in the upper 30s. Hanukkah, which begins Wednesday night, will be partly cloudy as temperatures slowly cool into the middle 20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and it will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

As we look ahead toward the final weekend of 2024, the temps will warm back into the upper 40s and even 50s by Sunday, with some plain ol' showers possible late Saturday into the day on Sunday.

A quick look ahead to New Years Eve shows a pretty large system developing to our west, ushering in warm air for the holiday. The evening looks to be wet and warm with midnight temps potentially in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Dry Christmas Day. High 38, Low 28.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 38, Low 24.

Friday: Near normal. High 42, Low 25.

Saturday: Shower late. High 44, Low 30.

Sunday: Few showers. High 53, Low 38.

Monday: Chance of showers. High of 53, Low of 42.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High of 51, low 41.