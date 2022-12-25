Family invites CBS Philadelphia into home on Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.

8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning.

Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela.

"I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was a child. I like to bring that to life with my family."

"I helped with the tree, the kitchen and the living room," Michaela said.

Meantime, Isabella indulged in the tastier things.

"Drinking hot cocoa," Isabella said.

Dad Donald Bird says the holidays are meant to create memories that last a lifetime.

"Tradition is important in family because that is what keeps us together at the holidays, you know. We have four kids. So when they come back when they get older, we are going to continue on with these traditions," he said.

Although the girls loved talking to us, they wanted to get to the more important matters … presents.

"I go first, Bella goes second, these two go next. They both will get the same presents," Michaela said.

"A gap watch, a gap watch," Isabella screams minutes later.

"We got no sleep last night, by the way, you know, you're up all night, you're putting it all together," Catherine Bird said.

"When I come home to this house and I see everyone warm and safe and comfortable, that Christmas for me," Donald Bird said. "Being able to have a nice warm home, especially in these economic times, food on the table, nice dinner tonight, we are very grateful."

Finally, to say the girls were excited about their new cell phones is an understatement.

Whatever you are giving or were gifted, merry Christmas from CBS Philadelphia to you.