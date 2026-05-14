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Barricade situation in Philadelphia's Chinatown ends with 1 person in custody

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Several blocks around Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood were blocked off by police vehicles while an armed man was barricaded inside a building.

The barricade was declared just after 12 p.m. on the 900 block of Arch Street. Images from Chopper 3 show police cars blocking traffic. 

A SWAT vehicle pulled up to the scene before 1 p.m.

chopper-9th-and-arch-st-barricade-051426-frame-22651.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Just before 2 p.m., the barricade ended after police took a man inside the building into custody.  

Allow for extra time if you're driving near this area, and avoid it if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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