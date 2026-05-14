Barricade situation in Philadelphia's Chinatown ends with 1 person in custody

Several blocks around Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood were blocked off by police vehicles while an armed man was barricaded inside a building.

The barricade was declared just after 12 p.m. on the 900 block of Arch Street. Images from Chopper 3 show police cars blocking traffic.

A SWAT vehicle pulled up to the scene before 1 p.m.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Just before 2 p.m., the barricade ended after police took a man inside the building into custody.

Allow for extra time if you're driving near this area, and avoid it if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.