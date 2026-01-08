Pit bull linked to Center City Philadelphia attacks in custody, police say

An aggressive pit bull blamed for multiple attacks on dogs and their owners in Center City has been taken into custody, Philadelphia police said Wednesday, easing fears among residents who said the animal had been roaming the area for days.

Police said the brown-and-white pit bull was located and transported to the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia for evaluation. The dog had been spotted near 12th and Chestnut streets, near where several of the reported attacks occurred.

Among the victims is Brian Lovenduski, whose 12-year-old miniature pinscher, Ziggy, was attacked about 10 days ago while the pair were walking in the neighborhood. Lovenduski said the unattended pit bull severely injured Ziggy, leaving the dog with multiple broken bones.

Ziggy has since undergone several surgeries, including the amputation of his left rear leg, Lovenduski said.

"It's been over 10 days of stress dealing with his issues: surgeries, nursing and then the stress of knowing that this could potentially happen to somebody else," Lovenduski said.

That stress was eased when he learned police had captured the dog believed to be responsible.

"I feel really bad for the dog, of course," he said. "I'm sure it's had a really hard life, and I don't wish anybody any ill will. I'm just really relieved that everyone can take their dogs safely out."

According to police sources, the dog's owner, who's been described as an unhoused woman, was taken into custody Tuesday morning on an unrelated warrant. Police say no charges have been filed against her in connection with the dog attacks at this time, but sources say police are coordinating with the district attorney's office regarding possible charges.

Lovenduski declined to weigh in on whether the owner should face criminal charges, saying he is focused on his dog's recovery and the safety of others in the neighborhood.

"Being back here for the first time, I feel calm knowing that the threat isn't out here," he said.

The dog remains in the custody of ACCT Philly. Authorities have not said what will happen to the animal. It was not immediately clear whether the dog was being tested for rabies. Some victims have received rabies treatments following the attacks.