Police warn of dog attacks in Philadelphia's Center City linked to pit bull

Philadelphia police are warning dog owners in Center City after a pit bull believed to belong to a homeless man was linked to multiple attacks on pets over the past week, leaving two dogs seriously injured and another permanently maimed.

One of the attacks happened Monday evening near 12th and Chestnut streets. Brian Lovenduski said he was walking his 12-year-old miniature pinscher, Ziggy, when a pit bull ran up and attacked, clamping onto Ziggy's leg and refusing to let go.

"It took several minutes and help from two bystanders to get him off," Lovenduski said.

By the time the pit bull released Ziggy, the injuries were severe. Veterinarians later determined blood flow to Ziggy's rear left leg had been cut off, and doctors were forced to amputate.

"All the metatarsal bones were shattered," Lovenduski said, adding that Ziggy also suffered injuries to his toes, knee, and jaw.

Despite the trauma, Lovenduski said Ziggy is recovering and showing signs of his usual personality.

"Considering he's on a healthy dose of pain meds to alleviate the situation, his personality is irrepressible," Lovenduski said. "It's coming through again."

Just three days earlier, another dog was attacked under similar circumstances near Chestnut and Juniper streets. J. Bazzel said he was walking to work with his 11-month-old sheltie, Stella, when a pit bull latched onto Stella's front left leg.

Stella suffered crushed bones in her leg — the radius and ulna — and required surgery, including the placement of a metal plate to stabilize the injury.

Combined, Lovenduski and Bazzel said they have spent more than $20,000 on veterinary care for their dogs.

Philadelphia police confirmed Wednesday that the two attacks are connected, along with a third incident that occurred on New Year's Eve. Investigators believe the same pit bull was involved in all three cases. Police said the dog's owner is believed to be homeless, but neither the dog nor its owner has been located.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact police and are reminding dog owners to remain alert while walking pets in the area.

"I just want to make everyone aware so this doesn't happen to anyone else's little baby," Lovenduski said.