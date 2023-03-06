Man arrested after police chase from Philly carjacking ends in Delco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in custody following a Philadelphia carjacking that resulted in a police chase and ended in Prospect Park, Delaware County, authorities say.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday in Poplar on the 1200 block of Poplar Street.

Police say four people carjacked a vehicle and began to travel southbound on Broad Street.

According to authorities, an officer activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car, but the offenders took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the pursuit ended at the 700 block of Chester Pike in Prospect Park after the vehicle crashed into a fence.

The four people fled from the car, but one man was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Authorities say a black handgun was on the front seat of the vehicle in plain view. Police say the man in custody was positively identified by the complainant.

The charges the man is facing are unclear at this time, but police say arrest details will be released as soon as possible.