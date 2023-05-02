Strawberry Mansion building evacuated after multi-vehicle crash; 2 transported to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving at least five cars in Strawberry Mansion forced a building to evacuate Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. after one of the cars crashed into the building.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 3000 block of West Diamond Street.

A traffic light was also hit, along with multiple cars.

Two people have been transported to Temple Hospital. A man was placed in stable condition, while the condition of a woman remains unknown at this time.

It remains unclear what caused this chain of events.