Philadelphia gymnastics invitational aims to raise thousands for women battling breast, ovarian cancer

Thousands of gymnasts from all over the country are in Philadelphia for the 18th annual Pink Invitational. The event helps raise money for women with breast and ovarian cancer.

The young gymnasts are flying through the air this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to help support the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, Unite for HER.

"I love it because I hope people with breast and ovarian cancer know they are not alone when they're struggling, people are with them, supporting them," 12-year-old Marlowe Osika said.

Osika and 14-year-old Anna Waddell are among 5,000 gymnasts competing in the event.

"I love seeing so many girls come together to support the same cause," Waddell said.

Over the past 16 years, the invitational has raised over $5.5 million for Unite for HER, helping fund integrative therapies

Sue Weldon, a former gymnast and coach, says after a difficult struggle with breast cancer at 39 years old, she decided to start the nonprofit to help other patients.

"We deliver them over $2,000 worth of services, access to med acupuncture, yoga, massage and fresh vegetables delivered to the home," Weldon said.

The Pink Invitational has become the largest gymnastics fundraising event in the United States, now topping 116 teams.

"I think gymnastics helps me with problem-solving and mental strength," Waddell said.

Flipping and tumbling for a cause, this sisterhood in pink is learning the importance of health in the fight against cancer.

The invitational continues through the weekend and is expected to raise more than $800,000 for the organization that helps cancer patients nationwide.