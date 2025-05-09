Truist Championship volunteer's journey to the fairway started as a caddie

Truist Championship volunteer's journey to the fairway started as a caddy

As Truist Championship Week continues at the historic Philadelphia Cricket Club, thousands of fans have turned out to watch some of the world's best golfers compete. But for many, the journey to the fairway starts not with a swing, but with a towel and a set of gold clubs.

That's how 22-year-old Yoan Zozikov got his start.

"You have to wet the towel first when you prepare to caddie," Zozikov explains as he carefully cleans a golf club, something he's been doing since he was 16.

Now in his final days at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Zozikov reflects on how far caddying has taken him.

"I was able to buy a new car, and it's also gotten me through college," he said.

For Zozikov and many like him, caddying isn't just a summer job — it's a stepping stone.

"As a graduating college student, I tend to ask golfers about their path to success, how they became a member at a prestigious course like this," he said.

Zozikov is one of dozens of recipients of the J. Wood Platt Scholarship, a program supporting caddies pursuing higher education.

This year, 20 of those scholars are volunteering during the Truist Championship — not carrying bags, but still part of the action.

"We have a motto: caddie, college, career," said Mark Peterson, executive director of the Golf Association of Philadelphia and the J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholar Program. "They come in, they caddie, they go to college — and they have a chance to build a future."

Zozikov hopes to continue caddying part-time as he starts his new career as an insurance broker, a path he's confident will keep him close to the game.

"They say a lot of people in insurance play a lot of golf," he said.

And just for fun, we looked into the highest-paid caddie in 2024. That title goes to Ted Scott, who caddies for World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scott's estimated earnings last year? A whopping $5.34 million.