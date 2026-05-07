House partially collapses in Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia

A rowhome has partially collapsed on a residential block in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The home is on the 1800 block of Brunner Street between Germantown and Wayne avenues.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the block just before 5 a.m. and requested assistance from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections. PECO is also on the scene.

There are red bricks strewn across the ground and on top of vehicles parked in the area.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Department said there were no injuries and that the home was occupied.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

In June 2025, multiple homes collapsed after an explosion on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street in Nicetown, a short walk from this block.

This is a developing story and will be updated.