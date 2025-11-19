Man shot outside Chinese restaurant and near Giant supermarket in Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot Wednesday outside a Chinese restaurant near the Giant supermarket and the intersection of Broad and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia, according to police.

Police say a man was shot in the leg around 4 p.m. at Broad and Spring Garden near the Golden Chopsticks, which is across the street from a Giant food store, a Planet Fitness gym, apartments and near SEPTA's Broad-Spring Garden Station.

The man was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police. It's unclear at this time how old the victim is and what led to the shooting.

A witness who lives across the street said she had just gotten home from walking her dog when she heard three gunshots. She said she went to the window and saw a man lying in the road with a crowd of people nearby. She said she immediately called the police, and officers quickly arrived on the scene. The Philadelphia Police Department's headquarters is located nearby on Broad and Callowhill streets.

"I walk in the door, I'm taking her harness off and I hear three gushots. … I called 911 immediately, and they were here in like 30 seconds," witness Ashley Schwanebeck said.

The entrance of the Broad-Spring Garden Station was temporarily closed because of police activity, but the subway station is open. There did not appear to be any service delays due to the shooting.

Eastbound traffic on Spring Garden Street is being diverted. Police are also diverting pedestrian traffic as the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The PPD's shooting investigations division is handling the investigation.