Philadelphia Boys Choir looking to expand after pausing auditions during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Boys Choir is expanding. And they need some new voices after taking a two-year pause from auditions during the pandemic.

"I'll Be There" has always been an amazing cover song, but this version is special.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir recorded the cover of the tune in the studio 10 years ago and many of these young men have either moved up or moved on.

"We need members every year," artistic director and conductor Jeffrey Smith said. "Their voices don't stay Soprano or Alto forever, so each year maybe 30 kids or so have to move on."

When he's not playing the piano or directing a choral concert, he's auditioning new singers like Evan Zhang.

"I was a bit nervous, but like I also really wanted to join the choir," Zhang said.

"I joined when I was a little kid," Yigul Zhang said.

Evan's big brother, Yigul, has been singing with the choir for 14 years.

"It's also a wonderful experience to go out and perform in front of large audiences and also like going to different countries to perform on tour," Yigul said.

Like the groups most recent tour to Puerto Rico.

"It was great," Max Ebenreiter said. "It was shorter than our previous tours."

Ebenreiter joined five years ago with his dad, who has been a member for nearly 40 years.

"I think chorale groups aren't as popular in the states as they are in Europe or other countries, and we're fighting a lot of other activities – sports, boy scouts, some church groups," his father said.

But not 9-year-old Jayden Hubbard, who gave us an impromptu performance and it didn't stop there.

From Jayden to Evan and even our own Ukee Washington, these are the voices needed to keep America's Ambassadors of song heard all over the world.

From now until June, the group meets twice a week for about an hour and half.

It's a big commitment but it's worth it.

