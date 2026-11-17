A new lawsuit filed in federal court is yet another roadblock for cyclists in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia City Council passed an ordinance in 2024 banning cars from stopping in the bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets, even for just a minute. A new lawsuit says that ban makes it impossible for people with some disabilities to get in and out of vehicles.

Carl Roeder says he's lived on Pine Street in Society Hill for 11 years and has always loved the neighborhood. Recently, he's become concerned about getting from his doorstep to a car picking him up.

"It's very difficult for me to walk any distance at all. I walk with a cane," he said.

In 2024, city council passed legislation that changed bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets from "No Parking" zones to "No Stopping" zones, which eliminated the 20-minute grace period a car could legally stop in the bike lane.

The new lawsuit says that ordinance violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The federal law says when you have disabled people, you must make reasonable accommodations so they can function in society," said George Bochetto, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.

A spokesperson with the city said they don't comment on active litigation.

Roeder is one of two plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He said it's a hazard for him to have to walk out into the road to get into a car. If a concrete curb is installed to protect the bike lane, Roeder says it will be even worse.

The activist group, Philly Bike Action, has been calling for safer bike lanes for years.

A statement released in response to the new lawsuit said in part, "This class action lawsuit is an underhanded use of the legal process that purports to act on behalf of the broader disability community. In fact, disability advocates and AARP have long touted the safety benefits that bicycle lanes provide to both disabled and older individuals. This lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt by a privileged group of neighbors to keep their parking spots. The City provided safe, accessible curbside access through additional Loading Zones but this very group sued and had them removed."

Philly Bike Action celebrated two years ago when the city installed loading zones on Spruce and Pine streets to give neighbors a legal place to load and unload, instead of blocking bike lanes. However, the loading zones were uninstalled amid two other lawsuits challenging the city's bike lane safety upgrades.

Roeder says loading zones aren't a solution because he can't walk to the end of the block and they won't do much good anyway if another car is already using the loading zone.

"There's no compromise with a car being in a bike lane. It just defeats the purpose and makes it unusable and unsafe," Jessie Amadio, an organizer with Philly Bike Action, said.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the city to adopt a disability exception to the no-stopping ban. The city has 30 days to respond.