Philadelphia City Council passes controversial bike lane bill that would fine drivers for stopping

Philadelphia City Council has unanimously approved a controversial new bill aimed at keeping cyclists safe.

Under the current law, parking in bike lanes is illegal, but drivers can stop in bike lanes for up to 20 minutes without getting a ticket. Bike safety advocates say blocking the bike lanes is dangerous because it sometimes forces cyclists to swerve into traffic to get around.

Under the new bill, stopping and standing in bike lanes for any period of time would be illegal. Violators would have to pay a $125 fine in Center City and a $75 fine in other parts of the city.

"It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the thousands of people who ride bikes and use wheelchairs and scooters and skateboards in Philadelphia to get around," bicycle safety advocate Jessie Amadio from South Philadelphia said.

Amadio said she has been working closely with council on the bill ever since July, when CHOP pediatric oncologist Barbara Friedes was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver in the bike lane.

But opponents believe the bill could hurt families who use the bike lane to get small children into and out of the car.

Kate Jay Zweifler from Society Hill said she uses the bike lane in front of her home to get her 10-year-old son with autism into the car.

"My message today was this bill needs to be reconsidered or at least delayed for more research study because at this point, no one can even stop their car for a minute to load or unload someone," Zweifler said.

If Mayor Cherelle Parker signs the bill, it would go into effect immediately upon her signature.

"We can address people's need to load and unload with loading zones," Amadio said. "There is places for people to take care of their needs without endangering the lives of their neighbors."

Attorney Rick Pasquier from Center City hopes the proposed bill makes cycling in the city safer.