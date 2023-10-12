Philadelphia-based Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov giving 100% of restaurant sales to those injured in Israel war
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia-based Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov is helping to raise money for those injured in the war in Israel.
Solomonov owns four restaurants in Philadelphia under the banner CookNSolo, including Zahav, Goldie, Laser Wolf and K'Far Cafe. Zahav was awarded the James Beard Foundation "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2019.
Solomonov said he would be donating 100% of all sales Thursday to Friends of United Hatzalah. The non-profit emergency medical service responds to emergencies across Israel free of charge.
Here are the four restaurants:
Zahav: 237 St James Pl in Society Hill
Goldie: 1911 Sansom Street in Center City
K'Far: 110 S 19th Street in Center City
Laser Wolf: 1301 N Howard Street in Fishtown
