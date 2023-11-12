Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists honors CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown with Lifetime Achievement Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Anchor Natasha Brown was honored for her lifetime commitment to the Philadelphia community Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists hosted its annual PABJ Awards Gala Saturday night. The event was held at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

The event honors area journalists, young media scholars and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the region as well as their impact on journalism.

Brown received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her more than 20 years of service to the local community. The event was also emceed by none other than our Ukee Washington.

During her career spanning more than 20 years, Brown has covered everything from politics to gun violence.

In 2004, Brown reported on the historic move of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia to its new home across Independence Park. Her work has earned her four regional Emmy Awards.

The Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP has named her twice to its "Most Influential Black Women" list.

In 2016, she was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia's Hall of Fame. On January 16, 2022, she accepted the Drum Major Award from the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr., Association for Nonviolence for her commitment to community service.

Brown has also been active in supporting CBS Philadelphia's efforts on behalf of Susan G. Komen Philadelphia. You can catch Natasha Brown co-anchoring CBS News Philadelphia every weekday at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.