CBS News Philadelphia anchor Natasha Brown among 2023 PABJ award honorees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists will honor some of the best in journalism next month at their annual PABJ Awards Gala. Among the honorees is our very own CBS News Philadelphia anchor Natasha Brown.

The event honors area journalists, young media scholars and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the region as well as their impact on journalism.

Brown, who is an Emmy Award-winning anchor, is set to receive the PABJ Lifetime Achievement Award. During her career spanning more than 20 years, Brown has covered everything from politics to gun violence.

In 2004, Natasha reported on the historic move of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia to its new home across Independence Park. Her work has earned her four regional Emmy Awards. The Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP has named her twice to its "Most Influential Black Women" list. In 2016, Natasha was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia's Hall of Fame. On January 16, 2022, she accepted the Drum Major Award from the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr., Association for Nonviolence for her commitment to community service.

Brown has also been active in supporting CBS Philadelphia's efforts on behalf of Susan G. Komen Philadelphia. You can catch Natasha Brown co-anchoring CBS News Philadelphia every weekday at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The 2023 PABJ Award honorees will also include, media powerhouse Ernest Owens who will receive the PABJ Journalist of the Year Award. Owens is an accomplished political reporter, author, food editor, media advocate, City Council radio host, podcaster, journalism professor and entrepreneur. With this historic win, Owens joins a prestigious group of previous PABJ leaders who were honored for their career work while also serving the organization simultaneously.

Visionary Founder & Chief Curator Steven CW Taylor of Ubuntu Fine Art will receive the PABJ Visual Journalist of the Year Award for producing photography and art that captures the beauty, community, challenges, culture and love of the Black community.

WURD leaders Troy Wilmore and Tiffany Bacon will be receiving the PABJ Impact Award for their impeccable work that positively impacts diversity in newsrooms and coverage affecting African Americans or Black people of African descent.

Literary Advocate Jeannine Cook of Harriett's, Ida's, and Josephine's Bookstores is being honored with the PABJ Community Service Award for her remarkable efforts to improve the quality of literacy and readership throughout Philadelphia and beyond.

Our very own CBS News Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this year's event which will feature special guests and surprise appearances to celebrate PABJ's official 50th anniversary kick-off.

The gala ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at The Museum of the American Revolution at 101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Tickets for the event are $125 for PABJ members and $175 for the general public. You can purchase tickets on the PABJ website.