Application process for Violence Prevention Grant program opens

Application process opens Monday for Philadelphia's Violence Prevention Grant program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting deaths of six people over the weekend. The youngest victim was just 14 years old.

These killings come as District Attorney Larry Krasner is opening the application process Monday for the city's Violence Prevention Grant program.

The funds typically go to community groups that are focused on engaging and helping young people in Philadelphia, as well as people who may need care and treatment.

Last November a quarter million dollars was distributed to 12 programs in Philadelphia.

