2 Philadelphia medics injured after ambulance crashes into Market-Frankford Line support column
Two Philadelphia medics were taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after an ambulance struck a support column for the Market-Frankford Line, officials said.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Kensington Avenue near Castor Avenue, where the "El" runs on elevated tracks.
No civilians were injured and no other vehicles were involved, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.