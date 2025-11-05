Watch CBS News
2 Philadelphia medics injured after ambulance crashes into Market-Frankford Line support column

Joe Brandt
Two Philadelphia medics were taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after an ambulance struck a support column for the Market-Frankford Line, officials said. 

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Kensington Avenue near Castor Avenue, where the "El" runs on elevated tracks.

philadelphia-ambulance-crash.jpg

No civilians were injured and no other vehicles were involved, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

