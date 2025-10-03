Watch CBS News
Philadelphia ambulance fatally strikes woman in Kensington, officials say

A woman is dead after she was struck by a Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance late Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of F Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington. The police Crash Investigation Division was called to the scene about 10 minutes before midnight.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Police said no other vehicles were hit in the crash and that the ambulance was not responding to a call at the time.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on the woman's identity and other circumstances of the crash.

