Man dies from head injuries after burglary at South Philadelphia home; persons of interest wanted

A 50-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found with severe head injuries outside a South Philadelphia home earlier in November. Now, police are searching for two persons of interest in his death.

Police said officers responded to a burglary on the 2400 block of Federal Street just before 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, and found Amadou Thiam unresponsive with no clothes in a backyard with severe head injuries.

Thiam was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition on Nov. 10. He was pronounced dead Wednesday at 7:21 a.m., according to police.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police are searching for two persons of interest in Thiam's death. One of the males was wearing a red Puma hoodie and black sneakers with white soles. He was also wearing a black shoulder bag with a red stripe.

Philadelphia Police Department

The other male was bald with a medium build and a trimmed beard, according to police. He was wearing a gray coat and black pants.

Anyone with information about the death or the persons of interest is asked to contact police.

Thiam's death is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detectives.