Artist Charles Fazzino commemorates Philadelphia's 2026 MLB All-Star Game with 3D artwork

With just days until the MLB All-Star Game arrives in Philadelphia, 3D pop artist Charles Fazzino stopped by CBS News Philadelphia's studio to show off pieces from his commemorative 2026 All-Star Game collection.

"I've been working with MLB for many years," Fazzino said. "We make these every year for different All-Star games."

Fazzino's artwork jumps off the canvas — literally.

"I loved pop-up books as a kid, so when I decided to become an artist, I decided I wanted to do something that was raised up in 3D," Fazzino said.

For this year's edition, Fazzino depicted Citizens Bank Park and the Philly skyline. The limited-edition pieces are handmade in his New York studio and topped with Swarovski crystals and glitter.

Fazzino also hand-painted 96 commemorative baseballs as part of the collection.

"Each one is different, and each one is unique," Fazzino said.

His artwork is set to take the field, too: Fazzino decorated an official home plate that is used for the All-Star Game's commemorative first pitch.

Fazzino says the process to create these pieces takes countless hours, though in the end, it gives the art a human element.

"I think people really love my artwork because nothing today is made by hand, and in my studio, everything is made by hand," he said.

Fazzino's full MLB All-Star Game collection is available for purchase on his website.