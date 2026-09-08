Hundreds protest plans to close Philly's Academy of Natural Sciences: "We're going to make our voices heard"

Hundreds of people gathered outside Philadelphia's Academy of Natural Sciences Tuesday morning to protest plans to permanently close the museum, calling on Drexel University and Academy leadership to find another way to preserve the institution.

The rally drew parents, students and city and state leaders who urged officials to protect the more than 200-year-old institution.

"Hey Drex, save T-Rex!" protesters chanted.

Ryan Sumner-Lee, a student, said closing the museum would be a mistake.

"It's a bad idea because I think it's a really good experience for everybody," Sumner-Lee said.

Victoria Alexander, a parent, said she was devastated when she learned the museum could close. Her 6-year-old son celebrated his birthday at the Academy and now wants to become a scientist.

"His dream's to be a scientist, and I think that he can attribute it all to this place," Alexander said.

Founded in 1812, the Academy is recognized as the oldest natural science research institution and museum in the Americas. Its collections include more than 19 million scientific specimens and archival treasures.

For families, the museum has long been a place to learn about science and the natural world.

"We love the Dino Dig. We love that live animal room. Love the dioramas," parent Chris Plehal said. "It's a shame that science is a part of everyday life, and now that's going away."

Drexel University, which oversees the Academy, said it made the decision to close the museum after careful consideration.

"The decision by Drexel and Academy leadership to close the Academy's museum was not made lightly," a Drexel spokesperson said in a statement. "This difficult decision was made to protect the collections and scientific mission at the heart of the Academy and represents an important step toward addressing the Academy's financial challenges."

The announcement has prompted supporters to push for alternatives.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and David Cohen, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, have confirmed they are working with Drexel to preserve what they describe as the Academy's "essential mission."

A spokesperson for Cohen sent CBS News Philadelphia a statement that reads, "Ambassador Cohen has been involved at the original request of the governor and ultimately on behalf of the mayor as well, to try to facilitate a new arrangement between the Academy of Natural Sciences and Drexel to stabilize, maintain, and grow the Academy in Philadelphia. Importantly, the goal has been to ensure that the Academy can continue to fulfill — in Philadelphia — all three elements of its historic mission — research, education and public engagement.

Amanda Therrien, of Philadelphia Science Action, said the response reflects how strongly residents feel about the institution.

"Philadelphia is a feisty city," Therrien said. "When you threaten to take some things away from us that we believe are important to the culture of the city, we're going to make our voices heard that we want them to stay."

The Academy's museum is scheduled to close Sept. 27. The future of the building remains unclear as supporters continue efforts to keep the institution open.