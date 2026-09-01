Iconic museum at Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University to close Sept. 30

The museum at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia will close on Sept. 30, Drexel and Academy leaders said Tuesday.

For those growing up in the Delaware Valley or being a parent to young children in the area, the Academy of Natural Sciences museum is every bit as iconic and recognizable as the Art Museum steps and the Liberty Bell.

The museum opened nearly 200 years ago in 1828 and is the oldest natural sciences institution in the Western Hemisphere.

The museum, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is only open Friday to Sunday, but CBS News Philadelphia found people who shared fond memories of the one-of-a-kind place.

"It's been a place where you know you can take your kids and your family," Andrew Newman of Mount Airy said. "When we have out-of-town guests, we can take them. It's just a nice treasure in local Philadelphia."

"I've raised three kids in the city," Lisa Bonitatibus of Philadelphia said. "We came here regularly just to blow off steam and run around and see the dioramas. It was a great place to come on a rainy day."

"I used to teach in the School District of Philadelphia. We would bring the kindergarten children here every year for a free program," Denise Gealer of Chalfont said. "It was amazing. I can still remember every bit of it."

A letter signed by Drexel president Antonio Merlo and Academy board chair Suzanne Biemiller outlined the reasons for the closure.

"Closing the current Parkway museum is, therefore, a difficult decision taken to concentrate resources on the Academy's enduring scientific assets and research. Closing the museum addresses an immediate challenge, but it is just the first step in the larger project of building a sustainable future for the Academy," Merlo and Biemiller said in part.

"I also loved that they had instructors here who would do lessons for our group," Gealer said.

The closure announcement will leave a sizeable void in the psyche of the city. Tuesday was a sad day for supporters of education, science and wonderment.

"It's sad," Bonitatibus said. "It's part of Philadelphia's culture. It's part of the education system. Tough times."

The Academy said it will continue its research and scientific endeavors.