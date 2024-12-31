Embiid scores 37 as Philadelphia 76ers handle Portland Trail Blazers 125-103

Joel Embiid had 37 points and nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points for the Sixers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points and eight steals, and Guerschon Yabusele had 16 points off the bench.

Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Deni Avdija had 17 points but also 10 turnovers. Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara and Deandre Ayton each scored 12.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: The Blazers struggled shooting threes, going eight for 36 from long range (22.2%) as a team.

76ers: The Sixers won comfortably despite Paul George being limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble. George finished with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Key stat

Philadelphia scored 36 points off Portland's 26 turnovers while limiting the Blazers to 21 points on their own 19 turnovers.

Key moment

With the game tied early in the second quarter, the Sixers went on a 13-0 run over three minutes to pull away from the Blazers, who never caught up.

Up next

The Sixers are at Sacramento on Wednesday, while the Blazers visit Los Angeles on Thursday.