Phanatic visits Roxborough charter school for story time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Green Woods Charter School in Roxborough had some VIP guests pop by Tuesday morning for a special story time.

The Phillie Phanatic was joined by the Fightin' Phils team manager, Rob Thomson and some team members. They gave a unique reading of the book, "The Phillie Phanatic's Hero."

The Phanatic acted out several parts of the story to the kids' amusement. The event was aimed at encouraging young children to read every day.