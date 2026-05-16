Summer-like Saturday for PGA Championship ahead of looming heat wave in Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

The big story this weekend will be the massive rise in temps, from jackets to shorts and t-shirts.

You can leave your umbrella at home; in fact, it may be a good day to wash the car, as the overall chance for showers will be very low over the next three to four days.

You'll want your sunglass and sunscreen along with a grill to fire up as the weather will feel and look like summertime.

Weather forecast for PGA Championship

Let's get to the PGA Championship — greens will be drying out significantly by the weekend, so expect those putts to be rolling extremely fast.

CBS News Philadelphia

If you have any plans, whether to go to Aronimink Golf Club or just host a watching event at home, the weather will be great for either. Maybe even a bit on the hot side, but we're not expecting rain, storms or any significant wind.

Much of Philadelphia region in severe drought

We need the rain. The weekly drought monitor was released Thursday, and we now have over 60% of our area in severe drought. That's a 3 of5 on the drought index.

The bad news is that we do not anticipate any impactful rain events over the next three to four days, but the good news is that the temps will be ramping up, which is great if you're ready for more summer-like conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

We're tracking a potential heat wave as highs go into the 90s early next week. Our NEXT WEATHER MAKER will likely be on Wednesday with showers and storms.

The weekend is going to be fantastic to spend time outside, whether doing yard work, cleaning the pool, firing up the grill or taking a nice bike ride. Whatever it is, just be sure to spend time outdoors, especially on Saturday.

Sunday will be great as well, just hotter with highs in the low 90s. There could be a stray shower or two during the later part of the day but the chances are fairly low.

CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT big change comes in the form of our first heatwave of 2026 beginning Sunday and lasting through Wednesday, with our hottest day most likely on Tuesday where we will flirt with the record high of 96°.

Wednesday will be hot as well but our next rain maker arrives late Wednesday with a strong cold front pushing across the region bringing showers, storms and much cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Beautiful. High 83, low 52.

Sunday: Heating up. High 91, low 66.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 93, low 66.

Tuesday: Record heat. High 96, low 70.

Wednesday: Hot, evening storms. High 93, low 73.

Thursday: Shower possible. High 80, low 67.

Friday: Shower to the south. High 68, low 53.

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