Philadelphia teachers union proposes plan to save 17 schools targeted to close

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is proposing an alternative plan to save all 17 schools targeted for closure, arguing the district could address critical building repairs and maintenance for a fraction of the cost of its proposed facilities plan.

The union is also calling on Mayor Cherelle Parker to intervene and help prevent the closures.

The union's first-year facilities action plan calls for approximately $25.35 million in repairs, maintenance and cleaning at the 17 schools. That compares with the $547.94 million the union said the School District of Philadelphia estimates would be needed.

"This would cost $25.35 million vs. $547.94 million, which, folks, is part of a $3.6 billion budget," said Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. "The money is there."

The proposal calls for rapid-response repair and cleaning teams to address building problems more quickly. Union leaders said maintenance requests, including requests for repairs and pest control, can go unanswered for weeks or even months.

"For too long, the district has failed to oversee building management responsibly and efficiently," Steinberg said. "Requests for repairs or even exterminators go unanswered for weeks, months and longer. That is unacceptable."

Union leaders argue that improving school conditions could help restore enrollment and give families more reasons to keep their children in neighborhood schools.

Teachers also said they are frustrated that some schools are now facing closure after years of what they describe as inadequate investment in their buildings.

"The school district should have invested in our building long ago," said Jana Pugsley, a teacher at Harding Middle School, "and now we are being punished for their lack of investment."

The union said it does not expect the school district to reconsider its closure proposal on its own. Instead, members are urging Parker to step in.

"Mayor Parker, we need to hear from you," Jon Hoffmeier of Lankenau High School said. "Our students need to hear from you, their families need to hear from you, and our educators need to hear from you."

In a statement, the district claimed in part that the PFT's proposal "does not adequately address the fundamental challenges facing our school system: declining enrollment, aging and underutilized buildings, and longstanding inequities in educational opportunities."

"The 17 schools identified for closure have approximately $298 million in documented facility deficiencies, including nearly $50 million needed to install HVAC systems at just five schools," a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement. "While the PFT's proposed $25 million investment may address some immediate maintenance needs, it falls short of addressing these challenges, including the multi-year student enrollment loss at all 17 schools and the need for a long-term and sustainable strategy for the school district."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the mayor's office for comment but is still waiting to hear back.

The teachers' union said the proposal is the first phase of a broader effort. It plans to release a more comprehensive facilities plan addressing the rest of the school district in the coming weeks.