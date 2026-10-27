Phillies name Peter Fatse their hitting coach, hire Joe Cronin as assistant hitting coach

The Philadelphia Phillies named Peter Fatse their hitting coach on Tuesday and hired Joe Cronin as assistant hitting coach. Edwar Gonzalez will remain on the Phillies' staff as an assistant hitting coach.

The trio will work under manager Don Mattingly, who signed a two-year contract earlier this month.

Fatse most recently worked as a hitting consultant for the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays, a role he began in June. Before that, he served as the hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox for parts of five seasons from 2022 to 2026.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 11: Hitting coach Peter Fatse of the Boston Red Sox looks on during batting practice before a game against the Washington Nationals on May 11, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra / Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Fatse replaces Kevin Long, who was fired at the end of the season. The Phillies reached the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season but were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

"I am very excited to add Pete to our staff," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said. "He has a track record of being a great communicator who prioritizes collaboration, and we truly feel that with his skillset and approach, he is a great fit for the organization."

The Phillies welcomed Fatse to the team with a social media post.