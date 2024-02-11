Pet Project: PSPCA introduces "Test Drive" foster-to-adopt program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Across the country, animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding due to fewer adoptions. That includes the Pennsylvania SPCA.

So to help get dogs into their fur-ever homes, the PSPCA is introducing "Test Drive" at its Philadelphia headquarters, a new foster-to-adopt program for prospective pet parents.

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains that the program helps potential adopters see if a certain dog will be a good fit in their home and lifestyle before officially adding a four-legged family member.

Through Test Drive, the PSPCA will help match you with a dog that you can take home a dog for a week. Dogs eligible for the program have been in the shelter have been there for at least a month and generally weigh over 40 pounds. Once that week is up, if the dog is a perfect fit, families can move forward with adoption.

If not, you can bring the pup back to the shelter, go for a longer foster, or foster another dog.

In addition to giving prospective paw-rents the chance to get to know these dogs, it gives the pups a much-needed break from shelter life.

Here are a few other things to know about the Test Drive program:

You need to be an adult to apply for the program

You'll need to maintain daily correspeondece with the PSPCA to let them know how things are going with the dog

Foster dogs can spend time with dogs already in your home

Foster dogs can't go to dog parks, participate in off-leash activities or interact with other dogs outside your home

To see a list of adoptable dogs from the PSPCA's Philadelphia location, click here.

You can watch the full interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned for the end of the interview to meet some of the animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.