Person shot and killed by officer along I-95 south in Philadelphia, police say

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

A person was shot and killed by a police officer overnight along Interstate 95 south, Philadelphia police said early Monday morning.

The department said the shooting happened along the off-ramp to Philadelphia International Airport around 1 a.m.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and it's unknown at this time which department the officer who shot the individual belonged to.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more detail as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

