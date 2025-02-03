Person shot and killed by officer along I-95 south in Philadelphia, police say

A person was shot and killed by a police officer overnight along Interstate 95 south, Philadelphia police said early Monday morning.

The department said the shooting happened along the off-ramp to Philadelphia International Airport around 1 a.m.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and it's unknown at this time which department the officer who shot the individual belonged to.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more detail as new information becomes available.