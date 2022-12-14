Watch CBS News
Person of interest wanted in Downingtown church vandalism

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information about the vandalism that happened at a church in Chester County  last week.

Police released surveillance images of a person of interest Tuesday.

They say the vandalism happened over the weekend at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.

A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.

If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the case, call the Downingtown police.

