Man fatally struck by SEPTA subway train at Olney Transit Center in North Philadelphia

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA subway train in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, a SEPTA spokesperson said. 

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Olney Transit Center at the intersection of Broad Street and Olney Avenue. 

SEPTA said the man was walking between rail cars when he fell onto the tracks on the Broad-Ridge Spur and was struck by a train. 

Initially, SEPTA said service wasn't operating between the Erie and Fern Rock Stations on the Broad Street Line, but it has since reopened.

