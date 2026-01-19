Tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania overturns, spills about 50 gallons of diesel fuel, police say

About 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, when a tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon, police said.

The truck overturned at about 4 p.m. on Ridge Road near Blooming Glen Road.

Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying scrap metal and went off the road, which caused it to overturn. Some debris spilled out of the truck onto the road as well.

The Perkasie Fire Company and the Office of Emergency Management both responded to the scene. Crews will be on the scene throughout the night to clean the area, according to police.

The Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department was among the crews to respond to the scene and said that Ridge Road between Blooming Glen Road and Callowhill Street will be closed as they clean the area.

Police said the Department of Environmental Protection was notified about the spill, but there's no threat to the local water supply.