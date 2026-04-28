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Person found dead in Pennypack Creek in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A person was found dead in Pennypack Creek in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday, police said. The death is under investigation as suspicious. 

Police said officers responded to the area of the 3100 block of Rhawn Street at around 4:41 p.m. and found the person unresponsive in Pennypack Creek. 

The person, who police said was an adult, was pronounced dead by a medic at 5:06 p.m., according to police. 

The cause and manner of death are under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office.

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