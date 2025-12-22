Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound closed between Willow Grove and Bensalem after crash, police say
Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed Monday evening after a major crash that sent three people to the hospital.
A crash in the eastbound lanes near the Bensalem exit caused major delays Monday afternoon. Now, the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed between the Willow Grove and Bensalem exits so crews can reconstruct the crash, state police said.
The closure could last several hours, according to police.
Three people were taken to the hospital, police said, including at least one person who was extricated from a white van.
Chopper 3 was over the scene around 4 p.m.
The crash caused a significant backup in the eastbound lanes before the road was closed, and drivers appeared to be slowing down to see the crash from the westbound lanes as well.
This is a developing story.