Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound closed between Willow Grove and Bensalem after crash, police say

Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed Monday evening after a major crash that sent three people to the hospital.

A crash in the eastbound lanes near the Bensalem exit caused major delays Monday afternoon. Now, the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed between the Willow Grove and Bensalem exits so crews can reconstruct the crash, state police said.

The closure could last several hours, according to police.

Three people were taken to the hospital, police said, including at least one person who was extricated from a white van.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 4 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

The crash caused a significant backup in the eastbound lanes before the road was closed, and drivers appeared to be slowing down to see the crash from the westbound lanes as well.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE - #Paturnpike I-276 East CLOSED between Willow Grove Exit #343 & Bensalem Exit #351 to all traffic. Motorists are advised to use the following route:

•PA 611 North 4.5 miles

•PA 132 East 11.5 miles

•US 1 North 0.4 mile

•Re-enter PA Turnpike at the Bensalem… https://t.co/28OCkIREpK pic.twitter.com/IeaRml851u — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 22, 2025

This is a developing story.