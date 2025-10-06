1 person dies in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash after vehicle strikes deer, state police say

One person died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Willow Grove Interchange after a vehicle struck a deer on Monday night, state police said.

The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 276 in Montgomery County, according to state police.

The person who died in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The crash backed up traffic for miles, but the Pennsylvania Turnpike has since reopened.