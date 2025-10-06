Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dies in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash after vehicle strikes deer, state police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

One person died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Willow Grove Interchange after a vehicle struck a deer on Monday night, state police said. 

The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 276 in Montgomery County, according to state police. 

The person who died in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

The crash backed up traffic for miles, but the Pennsylvania Turnpike has since reopened.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue