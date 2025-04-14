Multiple members of Swarthmore College community killed in New York small plane crash

Multiple family members and three alumni of a Pennsylvania college community were killed in a small plane crash in Copake, New York, Saturday afternoon.

In a statement Monday, Swarthmore College identified the members of the school community as Alexia Couyutas Duarte, Jared Groff and Groff's parents, Michael Groff and Joy Saini, and sister Karenna Groff and her partner, James Santoro.

The six victims were going to a Passover celebration for the weekend. The plane, which was a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, left Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, and was heading to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York, when it crashed. It's still unclear what caused the crash.

Swarthmore College remembered the three "extraordinary" alumni in an announcement to the school community.

According to the Delaware County college, Duarte was a Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor's degree in economics and political science. The 2023 graduate recently worked as a paralegal in the pro bono initiative unit at MetroWest Legal Services in Miami, Florida, and planned to attend Harvard Law School in the fall.

Jared Groff also graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics and political science. The 2022 graduate played on the men's basketball team and reached the NCAA Division III National Championship during his time at Swarthmore. He most recently worked as a paralegal at DW Partners in New York and also planned to attend law school in the fall.

Michael Groff was a neurosurgeon and served as the executive medical director of neuroscience at Rochester Regional Health in New York. He and his wife, Saini, a pelvic surgeon, met at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The couple is survived by their daughter, Anika, who was accepted to Swarthmore's class of 2029, according to the school. Duarte is survived by her sister, Ariana Couyutas Duarte, who was studying abroad at the time of the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those we lost on Saturday, and to everyone affected by their tragic passing. Please join us in sending them peace and light," the announcement read in part.

Swarthmore College said it plans to honor and remember the lives lost from their community when the time is right and when their families feel it's most meaningful.