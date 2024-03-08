Pa. Superior Court Judge Timika Lane's journey to the bench is inspiring the next generation of women in law

Pa. Superior Court Judge Timika Lane's journey to the bench is inspiring the next generation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Commonwealth judge is sharing her inspiring journey to one of the highest courts in Pennsylvania ahead of International Day of Women Judges this Sunday.

Judge Timika Lane now sits on one of the highest state courts in Pennsylvania. But her road to the bench hasn't been easy.

"I'm just really blessed to be a Philly girl sitting on this wonderful court that's been around since the 1800s," Lane said.

Lane is fresh off her swearing-in ceremony in January, where she became one of 14 Pennsylvania Superior Court judges, only the second African American woman on the court.

"It's definitely been a journey," Lane said.

A journey after graduating from Howard University that started in a classroom as a public school teacher in Maryland, then on the road to law school.

"Growing up I didn't wanna be a lawyer, it wasn't even on my radar. It wasn't until I participated in a program for inner city youth that I was exposed to law," she said.

The West Philadelphia native went on to embrace the law, eventually dedicating her life to public service.

"I was a public defender. I was a child advocate. I represented abused and neglected children. I worked in the State Senate with Sen. Anthony Williams before I got elected to the Court of Common Pleas in 2013," Lane said.

The road to the State Superior Court led her campaign through the Commonwealth, traversing its 67 counties – a state as diverse and varied as its landscape and terrain. Lane admitted it wasn't easy breaking barriers.

"People told me to change my name. They said you'll never win as Timika, you have to be Tammy," she said. "They told me that I was too dark, I was too short, I really should have blonde hair and my body should look differently."

The mother, cancer survivor, and long-time attorney and judge was only fueled by the naysayers. Those disbelievers made her victory in 2023 all the more relished.

"Part of again, is staying true to who you are and being authentically you and that's why I'm so grateful to be here as Timika Lane from the bottom," she said. "Setting that example that we don't have to change who we are to suit someone else's vision."

Lane's 10-year term on the Pennsylvania Superior Court is just beginning. Her picture will soon grace the Wall of Judges as she blazes her history-making trail.

"I'm the first public school teacher here. The first person who was a public defender elected to this court so that's already bringing different voices and different lived experiences," Lane said.

Here is the advice she would give other women thinking about entering public service.

"Women have to be asked multiple times before we say yes to run for office and I wanna say, say yes immediately. You believe in yourself, believe in your dreams – they were put into you for a reason. Don't doubt yourself, you can do it," Lane said.