Pennsylvania State Police investigating crashes on I-95 and I-76 in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two crashes that happened just hours apart on Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia.

The first accident happened on I-95 just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. PSP said officers were called after a woman was found lying in the southbound lanes near the Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue Exit.

Police believe the victim lost control of her car and crashed in the left lane, and when she got out of her vehicle, she was struck by another passing car. That driver did not stay at the scene and fled south on I-95, PSP said.

The 37-year-old Clifton Heights woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The second crash happened about four hours later on I-76 near the Spring Garden Exit. Police said a man between the ages of 18 and 25 was found lying in the right lane just after 2:45 a.m.

Investigators believe he was hit by a car and died, and that the driver responsible fled from the scene, possibly in a Kia.

The highway was shut down for several hours Thursday morning, causing significant traffic backups that continued through the morning commute.

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216.