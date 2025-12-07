Man who hit PSP troopers with his truck and fled from officers dies after crash in Allentown, police say

A man died after crashing his car into a building in Allentown, Pennsylvania early Sunday morning, not long after state police said he hit two troopers with his truck and drove off.

Pennsylvania State Police said officers tried to pull over a 27-year-old Allentown man just before 12:15 a.m., but the driver didn't stop. Police followed the driver until he pulled over near Lehigh Street and 29th Street, at which point PSP said the troopers got out of their patrol car to take the man into custody.

The driver then hit the troopers with his Ford truck before fleeing from the scene, PSP said.

The two troopers were able to get back into their patrol vehicle and chase down the driver, who eventually lost control near 12 Street and Vultree Street. According to state police, the man hit a fire hydrant, utility police and the Lehigh Valley Logistics building on South 12 Street, and was ejected from the truck.

PSP said the troopers provided medical aid at the scene of the crash. Both officers and the driver were then taken to an area hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The troopers were treated and released from the hospital.

Police did not say why the troopers initially tried to pull over the 27-year-old driver.

An investigation into pursuit and crash is ongoing.