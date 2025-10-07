Pennsylvania bringing glamping to 8 state parks in 2026

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration is looking to keep people coming to state parks in 2026 with not only more access to camping but also glamping, or glamorous camping.

According to the governor's office, Pennsylvania's state parks welcomed nearly 25 million visitors last summer, and parks saw a 10% increase in camping reservations statewide.

Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, announced on Tuesday that Pennsylvania will partner with Timberline Glamping to bring glamorous camping to eight state parks, starting next year.

"Glamping provides the best of both worlds," Adams Dunn said. "All the creature comforts of a hotel, but close to nature and the outdoors. And this continuum of options for outdoor overnights is what we are looking for, and this allows you to be close to nature, close to conservation, hear the insects, hear the birds, smell the wonderful smells of the forest and your campfire, and all that, but be in nature and be very comfortable."

Timberline Glamping already has over 20 glamping locations in parks across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

The eight state parks selected in Pennsylvania are Poe Valley, Hills Creek, Pymatuning, Codorus, French Creek, Hickory Run, Promised Land and Laurel Hill in Somerset County.

Nestled in the beautiful Laurel Highlands, Laurel Hill consists of 4,062 acres of mountainous terrain, plus a gorgeous lake, beach, and waterfall.

And glamping there will consist of well-appointed tents with several different layouts, including king, queen, and bunk beds, as well as rugs, lamps, ceiling fans and even coffee stations.

"We really wanted to create a space where everyone could come together and enjoy the outdoors," said Rebeka Self, co-CEO of Timberline Glamping. "And to get people outside who might not feel comfortable trying it, who don't own camping gear or who have never been camping."

Tents run around $185 a night, and reservations for this spring are now open.